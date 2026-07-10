The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix (RoHoEn) is launching a Summer Pass program designed to give every visitor more opportunities to experience the garden’s beauty, tranquility and restorative benefits this summer. From June 15 through Aug. 31, every admission ticket purchased includes a bonus Summer Pass good for one free return visit before the end of August.

“Science has since proven what Japanese Gardeners have understood for 2,000 years: Time in nature reduces stress, supports physical recovery and improves emotional wellbeing,” said Ben Schrepf, executive director and Garden curator. “With our seasonal hours and the new Summer Pass, we’re making sure those benefits are within reach for everyone in Phoenix, even in the heat of summer.”

The garden’s summer schedule provides access during morning and evening hours, when visitors can most comfortably enjoy the grounds. Summer hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. (last admission 11 a.m.) and 4 to 7:30 p.m. (last admission 7 p.m.).

The promotion is ticket-based: each ticket purchased receives one Summer Pass, regardless of party size. A family purchasing four tickets receives four passes. Passes are valid for any future visit within the program period and cannot be applied to the same-day transaction. Visitors who purchase tickets online in advance may collect their Summer Passes at the admission window.

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is located at 1125 N. 3rd Ave. in downtown Phoenix. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.