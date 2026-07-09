The Dementia Care and Education Campus of Hospice of the Valley offers a broad variety of online support groups for people living with dementia and their care partners.

“Dementia Bytes” is presented on Thursdays from noon to 12:45 p.m. Simply log in to Zoom during lunch hour and enjoy a weekly conversation that will help participants navigate the challenging dementia journey.

“Memories of the Heart…when a loved one dies of dementia” is presented the first and third Tuesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. For more information and to register call 602-636-5390.

Start Tuesdays with a fresh focus at Mindful Connections for Dementia Caregivers, beginning at 10 a.m. Join a member of Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Program for a virtual “wellness get-together.” After a 5-10-minute practice to help relax and refresh, the group will discuss any questions around dementia and heartfelt concerns as a caregiver. Guests are invited to actively participate or simply connect with others, listen and learn in this safe and welcoming space.

Finally, the Dementia Care Partners Online Support Group meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Join other care partners to discuss the stresses, challenges and rewards of providing care for a person living with dementia. This free virtual group is facilitated by Nicole Crothers, a skilled Medical Social Worker in the field of dementia.

The Dementia Care and Education Campus is located at 3811 N. 44th St. For additional information, call 602-767-8300 or visit https://dementiacampus.org/classes-support and click on the “Classes and Support” link to find Zoom meeting IDs and passcodes.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.