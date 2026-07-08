On May 20, the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) announced that Angela Rodriguez will serve as the interim principal of Camelback High School for the 2026-27 school year. She replaces James Arndt, beginning on July 1.

Rodriguez has served as the assistant principal of student achievement at Camelback High School for the past four years, while serving PXU students and families since 2011. In this time, she has worked as a math teacher, instructional leader, education mentor and assistant principal of student success.

Her journey as an educator began in her hometown of San Diego, California, in 2005 after finishing her undergraduate degree in mathematics from San Diego State University in 2004. Rodriguez moved to Phoenix in 2011 and joined the Phoenix Union High School District with a desire to help create an environment for all students to thrive. Since joining PXU, she earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.

“Ms. Rodriguez is a passionate educator and high-quality leader,” PXU Superintendent Thea Andrade said. “Her dedication to students and staff, along with her deep understanding of the successful systems at Camelback High School will ensure the momentum on campus continues moving in a positive direction.”

The process to select the next principal of Camelback High School will take place in the 2026-27 school year.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.