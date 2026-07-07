Summer in Phoenix may be hot, but it does have its perks, including dining deals at Valley restaurants. Here are just a few spots to sip, dine and save this season.

At The Mexicano’s two Valley locations, guests can enjoy the return of Street Taco Summer. Available all day every Tuesday and Thursday in the bar area, the promotion features $2 street tacos filled with options like carnitas, chicken tinga, beef and Americano-style grilled steak, offering a flavorful and budget-friendly way to experience the restaurant’s signature Mexican flavors. Visit www.themexicano.com for details.

Eat Up Drive In in Arcadia is helping guests stay cool this summer with its daily “Hydration Happy Hour,” offering half-off all beverages from 3 to 5 p.m. every day. Guests can sip and save on refreshing favorites, including lemonade, frozen lemonade, iced tea, and Arnold Palmers, making it an easy and affordable way to beat the Arizona heat. Find more information at www.eatupdrivein.com.

Finally, Over Easy is making summer lunches more affordable with its Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy $12 lunch items, $2 off select appetizers and $5 mimosas, brunch punch and Salty Dogs. Diners can also take advantage of discounted bites, making it easy to enjoy brunch favorites without breaking the bank. Learn more at www.eatatovereasy.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.