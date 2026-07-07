The Phoenix City Council approved updates to the city’s dog restraint or “tethering” ordinance during its June 17 meeting, strengthening requirements for the humane restraint of dogs and adding protections during extreme weather conditions.

Under the revised ordinance. it is unlawful to confine a dog on private property using a tether, trolley or similar device unless the animal is under the direct supervision or visual observation of its owner or handler. The minimum allowable length of any restraint is six feet; an owner shall not restrain a dog outside by use of a choke collar or pinch collar or any time during extreme weather conditions; and restraints must not unreasonably limit a dog’s movement, prevent access to food, water, shade, dry ground or adequate shelter.

Residents can report suspected animal neglect through the City of Phoenix Animal Neglect Online Reporting Portal. Click on the “About Us” link and “Units and Divisions” at www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/police. Anyone observing an animal in immediate distress should call 911.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.