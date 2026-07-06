Phoenix Boys Choir announced its Fifth Annual New Works Rising Choral Composition Competition. Composers of all ages and nationalities are invited to submit innovative, imaginative, and accessible choral repertoire for boys and young men.

Compositions should reflect the choir’s 2026-27 season theme, “Pathways,” an exploration of growth, transformation and forward motion – both personal and collective.

“We are especially interested in works that illuminate how such pathways are shaped by perseverance, mentorship and discipline, and by the ongoing pursuit of purpose, connection, and possibility as we grow into who we are becoming,” choir leadership said on their website.

The submission deadline is Aug. 15. Additional information is available online at www.boyschoir.org/newworksrisingcompetition.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.