A remarkable chapter recently closed in North Central Phoenix with the sale of 5520 N. 4th St. for $5,125,000, establishing a new benchmark for luxury home sales in the North Central Corridor.

Janeen Gelinas, associate broker with Compass Arizona, recently closed the record-breaking $5.125 million sale in North Central Phoenix, representing the seller in the significant luxury transaction.

The home, originally envisioned and constructed by its owners, represented years of thoughtful planning, exceptional craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for the North Central lifestyle. From its striking architectural details and resort-style grounds to its warm and inviting spaces designed for family gatherings, the property became a true legacy residence.

Gelinas guided both the marketing strategy and sale of the property. Through strategic pricing, targeted exposure, and a deep understanding of the luxury marketplace, she successfully connected the property with its ideal buyer. The result was a record-setting sale for the North Central Corridor.

“While record-breaking sales often generate attention because of the numbers, the story behind this transaction is ultimately about people,” Gelinas said. “The original owners invested years of vision, passion and attention to detail in creating a home that would become a true legacy property. Today, a new family begins the next chapter, creating memories of their own within this exceptional residence, and I am honored to be a trusted advisor in making that happen.”

North Central Phoenix continues to be one of the Valley’s most desirable neighborhoods, known for its mature tree-lined streets, custom estates, strong sense of community and proximity to some of Phoenix’s most beloved local destinations, the broker added.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.