At its June 15 meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended two North Central properties for Historic Preservation Overlay zoning.

The first, case number Z-34-26-3, is Acacia Library, located at 750 E. Townley Ave. The library was designed by Bennie M. Gonzales Associates and opened to the public on Jan. 5, 1969. The second, case number Z-35-26-6, is Roman Roads, a 24-unit townhome complex located at 1691 E. Maryland Ave. Primarily designed by Alfred Newman Beadle, the first five buildings were built between 1963-1964.

The Roman Roads case will be heard by the Camelback East Village Planning Committee (VPC) on July 7. The Acacia Library case will be heard by the North Mountain VPC on July 15. Both will be presented to the Planning Commission on Aug. 6, and City Council on Sept. 9.

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/pdd/historic-preservation.html.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.