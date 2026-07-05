The JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment and Creative Aging will offer two opportunities for the Valley’s older residents get active and support their health and wellbeing this month.

Beginning July 14 at 10:30 a.m., join a gentle Zoom exercise class combining Tai Chi movements with relaxation breathing techniques to support overall health and wellness. The class focuses on improving balance, flexibility, coordination and stress reduction through simple stretching, mindful movement and guided practice. The class is designed for all levels. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Participants can wind down their week with Friday Cool Down: Fitness and Stretching led by Zoe. This energizing 35-minute class begins with 20 minutes of light movement to get your body moving, followed by 15 minutes of relaxing stretches designed to improve flexibility and leave you feeling refreshed. No weights are needed – just come ready to move and unwind.

Find a complete list of available classes and registration information online at www.jfcsaz.org/our-services/older-adults-services. To contact staff, send an email to seniorcenter@jfcsaz.org or call 480-670-8073

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.