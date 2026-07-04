After construction and permitting delays slowed its completion, The Beau Collective is finally set to open its second location – right in the heart of North Central at 5115 N. Central Ave. It is something of a homecoming for founder Whitney White Kozlowski, who grew up in the area and, along with fellow Xavier alum and bestie Sarah Duncan, is excited to bring the concept to Phoenix.

Originally founded 10 years ago in Park City, Utah, The Beau Collective combines a boutique fitness and wellness space with a retail shop, but at the heart of the business concept is creating a space for community connection – a third space, “Not your home, not your work, but where you can go and gather,” explained Duncan, who serves as operating partner for the company and will oversee the day-to-day at the Uptown location.

“We heard, across the board, from friends, family, the community, ‘Let’s bring one here. This is what we need.’ Phoenix is such a big city and there are so many strip malls and box stores, but what is missing are little places where we can connect,” Duncan, said.

They reached out to another long-time North Central friend, who happened to be in real estate, and he had the perfect building, “Right by where we always used to hang out after school at AJs,” Duncan added.

The 1970s medical building was “nothing to write home about,” but Kozlowski saw the potential, Duncan recalled. “She said ‘let’s put some windows on Central.’ I mean, you really cannot beat that location!”

The gym portion is about 3,000-square-feet and will host a variety of classes, including HIIT, strength training, Pilates, yoga and more. And the space can be cleared for community gatherings. The Beau team, which includes community captain Brigette Sebald, is already planning future events.

“We are going to host everything from book clubs to Mahjong,” Duncan said. “We’re doing our Xavier/Brophy class reunion there in September, school fundraisers…so, it will be a fun event space.”

In mid-June, the team was close to the finish line on the build-out, and a July soft opening is planned.

“We’ll do a bunch of complementary classes and have people come in and see the space and get a feel for it. And then we’ll do a grand opening at the beginning of August,” Duncan said.

Residents can connect with the team from The Beau Collective, and stay up to date on opening dates, by visiting them online at www.thebeaucollectivephx.com.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.