The Summer Reading Game continues through July 20 at Phoenix Public Library branches, but regardless of whether young residents have signed up to participate in the reading challenge, they can still enjoy themed programming at local libraries.

At Yucca Library, 5648 N. 15th Ave., families can enjoy The Up-ROAR-ious Dinosaur puppet show, Wednesday, July 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Stick around afterwards to decorate dinosaur puppets and stage and then use your imagination to create your own puppet shows to entertain your family and friends. Supplies are limited and participation is first come, first served.

On Wednesday, July 15, Zoo to You brings participants up close and personal with captivating creatures as expert staff share stories and information that are sure to leave an impression. The Live on Location program captivates learners of all ages. Space is limited.

Over at Cholla Library, 10050 Metro Parkway E., librarians have a full calendar of July events ready for patrons – from visits by the Phoenix Herpetological Society (July 2) and Great Arizona Puppet Theatre (July 9) to Summer S.T.E.A.M. Sundays (July 5, 12 and 19) and family-friendly dinosaur-centric film screenings (July 10 and 31).

For complete event descriptions and programming offered at other Phoenix libraries, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.