Named for the first strong drink after a long, dusty day, Dust Cutter, at 50 E Adams St. in downtown Phoenix, is a restaurant and bar focused on “quality ingredients, local partnerships and well crafted cocktails,” the establishment says. From Schreiner’s bacon and sausage, K4 Ranch beef patties, and Crow’s Dairy cheese to Queen Creek olives, Mrs. Klein’s pickles, and house made finishes featuring Copper City Bourbon, the menus reflect Arizona.

At the center of it all sits a 15 foot Post & Perch table, made from a live-edge redwood slab. Pull up a barstool or lean into the iron foot rail while sipping something shaken (or stirred). Above the table, five lights – held in place by vintage style gold construction clamps – hang at their own carefree angles, “setting a mood that’s relaxed, confident and unmistakably Phoenix.”

One corner of Dust Cutter, the Tenderfoot Corral, sits beside garage style openings. The opposite corner – Jimmy Crack Corner – offers a more intimate hideaway, decorated with vintage cowboy pieces such as Buffalo Chaps and silver bridles once owned by Bill Tull, the renowned local architect behind so many Southwestern icons. At the heart of the bar, a 25 foot Urban Fireplace opens to both the inside and the patio.

Located inside the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, Dust Cutter launched a new summer menu in June. Patrons also can enjoy Renaissance Discovery Hour every Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. Discovery Hour invites residents to sip complimentary craft beverages and uncover local flavors. Learn more at www.dustcutterphx.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.