Styled to reflect Arizona history and provide a respite from the world outside, Dust Cutter at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel invites residents to explore their summer menu and uncover local flavors (submitted photo).

Dust Cutter’s all day menu updates include: Grilled Peach & Burrata Salad – Grilled summer peaches, creamy burrata, arugula, crispy prosciutto, candied mole pecans, pickled red onion, basil, chili-lime vinaigrette; Stacked & Smothered Nachos – Crispy tortilla chips, Oaxaca cheese sauce, shredded cheese, bean puree, Pico de Gallo, sliced radish, sweet pickled chiles, cilantro lime crema; Fire Roasted Poblano & Herb Pasta – Spaghetti, Aglio e olio, roasted poblano, blistered tomatoes, sweet corn puree, queso fresco; Smoked Cuban – House-smoked pork, carved ham, Swiss cheese, Mrs. Klein’s pickles, mustard, Noble Cuban bread; and Black & Tan Skillet – Warm gooey brownie, chocolate chip cookie dough, Screamery’s award-winning sweet cream & honeycomb ice cream, cajeta drizzle, cinnamon dust.
Breakfast menu updates include: Griddled Lemon & Berry French Toast – Noble bakery brioche, Az Lemon curd, blueberry compote, powdered sugar; Cast Iron Huevos Mixtos – Spiced tomato sauce, roasted peppers, feta cheese, herbs, grilled “candough” bread; and Adams St. Benny – Smoked Pork Loin, two eggs, griddled Noble English muffin, traditional or chipotle hollandaise.

Named for the first strong drink after a long, dusty day, Dust Cutter, at 50 E Adams St. in downtown Phoenix, is a restaurant and bar focused on “quality ingredients, local partnerships and well crafted cocktails,” the establishment says. From Schreiner’s bacon and sausage, K4 Ranch beef patties, and Crow’s Dairy cheese to Queen Creek olives, Mrs. Klein’s pickles, and house made finishes featuring Copper City Bourbon, the menus reflect Arizona.

At the center of it all sits a 15 foot Post & Perch table, made from a live-edge redwood slab. Pull up a barstool or lean into the iron foot rail while sipping something shaken (or stirred). Above the table, five lights – held in place by vintage style gold construction clamps – hang at their own carefree angles, “setting a mood that’s relaxed, confident and unmistakably Phoenix.”

One corner of Dust Cutter, the Tenderfoot Corral, sits beside garage style openings. The opposite corner – Jimmy Crack Corner – offers a more intimate hideaway, decorated with vintage cowboy pieces such as Buffalo Chaps and silver bridles once owned by Bill Tull, the renowned local architect behind so many Southwestern icons. At the heart of the bar, a 25 foot Urban Fireplace opens to both the inside and the patio.

Located inside the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, Dust Cutter launched a new summer menu in June. Patrons also can enjoy Renaissance Discovery Hour every Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. Discovery Hour invites residents to sip complimentary craft beverages and uncover local flavors. Learn more at www.dustcutterphx.com.

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