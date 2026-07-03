While no construction closures are scheduled on state highways over Fourth of July weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should prepare for heavier traffic at times and be ready in case of delays.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any full closures along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from now to Monday morning, July 6, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel.

Drivers should allow extra time during peak travel periods, including Sunday afternoon and evening.

Multiple agencies, including ADOT, the Department of Public Safety and other first responders, are asking drivers to expect the unexpected while focusing on safety and staying alert during holiday road trips. Unscheduled highway closures are possible due to crashes, disabled vehicles, wildfires or other incidents.

ADOT anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays at times on highways in and out of the Phoenix and Tucson areas, including Interstate 10 as well as Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The I-17 flex lanes system between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point will be open for northbound traffic this week through late Saturday and then available for southbound travel on Sunday.

Other highways expected to be busy at times include State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson; US 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam and I-8 and I-10 between the Phoenix area and the California state line.

ADOT will have personnel ready to respond to incidents along highways over the holiday weekend. In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU) patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory graphic for safety tips when traveling over the holiday weekend. Learn more by visiting the ADOT website.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.