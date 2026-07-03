Enrollment opened June 18 for families to join the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department’s Phoenix Afterschool Center (PAC) when school resumes this fall. PAC offers a fun, supportive and educational place for youth ages 6 to 13 to spend critical afterschool hours at school sites citywide. Experienced recreation staff lead structured activities and supervised free-play.

What can attendees expect at PAC? Youth will have a dedicated time to complete homework assignments with assistance from PAC staff on a daily basis, and books are provided for all levels of readers to enjoy once homework is finished. Twice a month, participants will engage in fun, interesting and hands-on STEM projects, and enrichment presentations are given by a variety of kid-friendly partners, and organized games, sports and activities designed to promote health and wellness are available. Additionally, weekly nutrition workshops are provided to educate about the importance of healthy eating. Supervised free time allows youths to play, socialize and develop important interaction skills, and they will have the opportunity to expand their creative abilities through a variety art projects.

Programs are available at many North Central schools, including in the Osborn and Washington Elementary school districts. To contact the PAC team, call 602-262-7370 or send an email to pac@phoenix.gov. For in-person registration, visit a Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department community center. Find information online at www.phoenix.gov/parks/pac.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.