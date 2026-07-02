The city of Phoenix is looking for literacy tutors to help Phoenix elementary students when they return to class this fall. The literacy rate for Phoenix third-graders has dropped to 27 percent, which is the lowest it has been in several years, the city said. A solution to this literacy crisis is calling on Phoenix residents ages 50 and older to become a volunteer tutor through the AARP Foundation Experience Corps program.

In-person and virtual information sessions are available on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on July 8, July 22, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. After attending an information session volunteers will then be assigned to a Phoenix area school during the 2026-27 school year where they will tutor students twice per week.

During the 2025-26 school year, 81 volunteers served in 15 local schools. More than 90 percent of students who receive one-on-one literacy coaching with Experience Corps have shown gains in critical literacy skills.

Learn more and sign up to become a tutor at www.phoenix.gov/education, or emailing ecphx@phoenix.gov for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.