Phoenix residents ages 50 and older are needed to fill a vital role by becoming a volunteer tutor through the AARP Foundation Experience Corps program this fall (photo courtesy of city of Phoenix).

The city of Phoenix is looking for literacy tutors to help Phoenix elementary students when they return to class this fall. The literacy rate for Phoenix third-graders has dropped to 27 percent, which is the lowest it has been in several years, the city said. A solution to this literacy crisis is calling on Phoenix residents ages 50 and older to become a volunteer tutor through the AARP Foundation Experience Corps program.

In-person and virtual information sessions are available on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on July 8, July 22, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. After attending an information session volunteers will then be assigned to a Phoenix area school during the 2026-27 school year where they will tutor students twice per week.

During the 2025-26 school year, 81 volunteers served in 15 local schools. More than 90 percent of students who receive one-on-one literacy coaching with Experience Corps have shown gains in critical literacy skills.

Learn more and sign up to become a tutor at www.phoenix.gov/education, or emailing ecphx@phoenix.gov for more information.

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