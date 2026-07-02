Before setting off those celebratory fireworks this year, Phoenix residents who live near mountain preserves need to be aware of a new change in city code that could result in a $2,500 fine or even jail time for using fireworks.

On May 20, the mayor and city council approved revisions to the Phoenix City Code fireworks provisions that align the City Code with state law and include every state-allowed prohibition on the use, possession and sale of fireworks within city limits. The ordinance went into effect June 20.

So, what has changed? The ordinance states that no fireworks are allowed on city-owned property, including parks Also, the use of all fireworks (whether they are legal or not) is banned within one mile of mountain preserves; and a Stage 1 Fire Restriction status triggers a prohibition on the use of all fireworks within one mile of desert and regional parks. The Phoenix Fire Department announced Stage 1 status on June 18.

The update has enforcement written into it to encourage compliance. Violators face civil fines up to $2,500 or criminal misdemeanor charges punishable by up to six months in jail, and repeat violators could face escalating punishment. In addition, the city can recover costs from violators for emergency response, storage and disposal related to illegal fireworks incidents, and police have stronger authority to seize and destroy illegal fireworks

Professional firework shows, which require a permit, are still allowed. Visit www.phoenix.gov/celebratesafely for an interactive map showing what fireworks rules apply in that area or to learn more about fireworks legalities and safety.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.