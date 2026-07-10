According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), improvement projects will require closures along a few stretches of freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, July 10-13. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Colter Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed.
- Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Lindsay roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Dobson Road, Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue closed.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Pecos or Germann roads as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima/Price freeways) closed between McKellips Road and University Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for pavement improvement project. East- and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Indian School, Thomas and McDowell roads also closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive, to reach westbound Loop 101 or to travel beyond the closure.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.