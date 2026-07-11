Founded in late 1997, Flowers by Joe Gregory opened its doors to North Central patrons in early 1998.

“The excitement was exhilarating from the local businesses and residential neighbors – to have a local hands-on florist to create not just everyday arrangements but event planning as well,” said owner Joe Miano. The company celebrated “many weddings back in the day and many babies were celebrated also. Our first large restaurant account [Durant’s] became a milestone as its familiarity and history captivated the downtown area as ‘The Hot Spot’ for business meetings for the VIPs, local politicians and corporate meeting hangout. This was the place to dine, share and have Martinis.”

For more than two decades, the company created a festive wall-to-wall Christmas Wonderland at the venerable establishment, but with the change in ownership last year, the florist shifted gears and created a Christmas Store in November 2025, sharing the decor that once decorated Durant’s.

“We had so many holiday letters and cards from patrons of Durant’s thanking us over the years for the extra special trees, garlands and wreaths, we thought we should give everyone an opportunity to have a piece of history in their own home or office,” Miano said.

Residents can celebrate Christmas in July at the Christmas Store, where they will find gifts from both the past and the present, including decor, decorated trees, garlands, wreaths, musical snow globes, lighted figurines, mugs, stockings and more. Of course, Miano and floral artist RoseMary still create floral arrangements for all occasions.

Flowers by Joe Gregory is located at 5620 N. 7th St., Suite 2. Contact them at 602-249-7525 or visit www.floral2u.com for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.