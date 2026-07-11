In late May, Housing for Hope, an affiliate of Catholic Charities Community Services, in partnership with Trinity Housing Development, celebrated the unveiling of the third and final phase of Acacia Heights, an affordable housing complex at 4747 N. 7th Ave., in Phoenix. The community strengthens access to high-quality housing, while supporting broader affordability efforts across the region, the organizations said.

A multi-year, three-phase development project, the most current stage of construction broke ground in 2024 and was completed in April of 2026. The approximately $31.5 million funding for Acacia Heights phase three is from a variety of sources, including Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Arizona Department of Housing, ARPA and HOME funds from the city of Phoenix, as well a permanent loan and deferred developer fees. AllThrive 365 (formerly the Foundation for Senior Living) developed phase one, and Trinity Housing Development was also the partner for phase two.

The latest addition to the apartment complex is a five-story tower that adds 68 units, bringing the total to now 212 units. The new tower features 35 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 596 to 1,231 square feet. The modern-aesthetic apartments feature separate living and bedroom areas, plenty of storage, and spacious, well-equipped kitchens. Assisting with lower monthly expenses, the units are energy efficient, LEED certified.

Designed to not only be a safe, comfortable home, the entire development was built with community, connection and well-being in mind. Amenities include covered onsite parking, an all-purpose room for social gatherings, a teen room, centralized laundry, a fitness center, secure bicycle storage, and an outdoor courtyard with a children’s play area, sport court and community garden boxes. For easy access to transportation, Acacia Heights is steps from a Valley Metro Rail stop, as well as Valley Metro bus routes.

Acacia Heights III is available for lease, and the complex is accessible for families and individuals earning 40% to 60% of the median income (AMI). Rent is based on the household’s income, ranging from $772 to $1,193 a month for a one-bedroom, $926 to $1,431 for a two-bedroom, and $1,069 to $1,652 for a three-bedroom unit.

For more information, visit www.catholiccharitiesaz.org or www.housingforhopeaz.org. Those interested in applying for a lease, contact Biltmore Properties at 480-925-3062 or acaciaheights3leasing@outlook.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.