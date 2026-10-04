As part of its October community worship events, Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave., will host a Blessing of the Animals – Pet Sunday event, Sunday, Oct. 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

All pets and stuffies (and their people) are invited to worship as the church celebrates and blesses the animals that make our world amazing.

As a reconciling inclusive community of faith, Cross Roads United Methodist Church is an open and affirming congregation, embracing diversity, service, unconditional acceptance and the care and support of all creation. Learn more by visiting https://crossroadsphx.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.