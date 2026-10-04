To further its efforts to advance community-driven projects addressing extreme heat in neighborhoods across Phoenix, the City of Phoenix’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation (OHRM) and its partners were selected for a $115,000 grant award from the Climate Smart Communities Initiative (CSCI) to support the Water for Shade Project.

Joining a cohort of 27 other projects across the country and selected from a competitive pool of 271 applicants, Water for Shade will address extreme heat in Phoenix’s Sunnyslope neighborhood. With the grant support from CSCI, the partnership will explore sustainable financing models for tree canopy expansion, leading to key learnings for neighborhoods across Phoenix and beyond. This work supports the priorities of the City of Phoenix’s Shade Plan, Climate Plan, and General Plan.

This project will culminate in an actionable plan for place-based greening – including pilot tree plantings and innovative irrigation systems – ultimately reducing the public health risks of extreme temperatures by creating a more connected and shaded urban corridor. The project will also include an assessment of governance and financing options to accelerate planting and support maintenance for trees. It also allows for partnerships among the city, businesses, community organizations, property owners and residents.

Find more information at www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/heat.html or https://climatesmartcommunity.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.