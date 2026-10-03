Earnhardt Auto Centers marked its 75-year anniversary by making what will be one of the biggest single charity donations of the year to St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

To celebrate 75 years in Arizona and in the same spirit the Earnhardt family has marked success for generations, the company made a surprise $75,000 donation to the nonprofit to help continue its mission of helping people in need by feeding, clothing, housing and healing them.

“Our patriarch, my grandfather Tex, instilled a belief in our family and our company that you support the communities around you,” said Derby Earnhardt. “That is why we are marking our 75th anniversary by giving back to organizations that are doing important work every day throughout Arizona.”

The year of giving started in March when the family launched a series of surprise donations to Arizona nonprofits in honor of Earnhardt Auto Centers’ 75th anniversary and the legacy of its late founder, Hal “Tex” Earnhardt Jr. So far, the anniversary campaign has already provided more than $155,000 in confirmed monetary donations to organizations serving children and families, first responders, animals, cancer patients and Arizonans facing food insecurity, with an additional over $200,000 still being donated in the next few months.

These surprise donations are on top of the nearly $90,000 Earnhardt has already donated to other multiple charities, bringing the total for this campaign to nearly half a million dollars in donations.

The anniversary donations are the latest chapter in a philanthropic tradition that stretches back to 1951, when Tex Earnhardt opened his first dealership. What began with one dealership selling one car at a time has grown into one of Arizona’s best-known family-owned businesses, with 17 new car dealerships and more than 2,000 employees.

As the business has grown, so has the family’s community involvement.

“Dad knew that our company wouldn’t be here were it not for the support of our community,” said sons Hal Earnhardt III and Jim “Babe” Earnhardt. “He believed a company is only as strong as the community it serves. Giving back has always been our family’s way of showing our gratitude, and that is something we intend to continue.”

For the Earnhardt family, the anniversary campaign is also a deeply personal tribute to the man behind one of Arizona’s most recognizable automotive brands and its famous “No Bull” philosophy.

“When we talk about the ‘Spirit of Tex,’ we aren’t just talking about cars,” said Dodge Earnhardt. “We’re talking about doing what our founder would have done – showing our gratitude by helping people and organizations that make our communities stronger.”

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.