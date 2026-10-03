The City of Phoenix Water Services Department and the Watershed Management Group are hosting the annual Hydrate Phoenix classes, which began Wednesday, Sept. 30. This five-course virtual series includes Water Smart topics like “Rainwater Harvesting,” “Building Healthy Desert Soils,” and new this year: “Sustainable Living 101 for Renters.”

The Hydrate Phoenix course schedule includes: Sept. 30, Rainwater Harvesting; Oct. 7, Rain Garden Care; Oct. 14, Sustainable Living 101 for Renters; Oct. 21, Cultivating Native Edible Plants; and Oct. 28, Building Healthy Desert Soils.

All classes take place on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. View the course schedule and register online at www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/waterservices.html. Click on the “Conserve Water” link and then follow the “Workshops and Videos” link to find information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.