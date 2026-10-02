As the calendar turns towards the fall, the Uptown Farmers Market will begin its Saturday Fall Season on Oct. 3. The whole market transitions back to the pavement layout, and returns to fall hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, after its annual summer closure, the mid-week Wednesday market reopens on Oct. 7; fall hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can stop by for a little mid-week market fun and stock up on all their favorites.

The Uptown Farmers Market is hosted at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave., and features dozens of vendors offering everything from fresh cut flowers, artisan gifts, locally grown and raised food items, ready-made meals and so much more.

Visit www.uptownmarketaz.com for information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.