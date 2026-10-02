Neighborhood groups and churches across the North Central area are getting into the spirit of the season with family-friendly events throughout the month of October.

In Sunnyslope, the Norton Vista Neighborhood Association will host three events in October, beginning with its free Movie in the Park event, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Head to Norton Park, 1224 E. Hatcher Road, for a screening of “Night at the Museum.” On Oct. 17, Sunnyslope Community Center will host the organization’s G.A.I.N. (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods) event.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 31, the 6th Annual G.A.I.N. Trick-O-Treat Block Party will take place along 13th Street between Dunlap Avenue and Hatcher Road. The free event begins at 6 p.m. and will include music, food, treats and plenty of community spirit to go around. Stay in touch with Norton Vista online at www.facebook.com/nortonvista85020.

Next up, Desert Christian Fellowship Church, located at 1445 W. Northern Ave., will host a community trunk-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. The theme of the event is “Being a light in the darkness.”

Area families are invited to join neighbors as they enjoy candy, food, crafts, a bounce house and games, and participate in a raffle drawing. To learn more, visit www.desertchristianfellowship.com.

Finally, Cross Roads United Methodist Church, in partnership with Accelerated Pathways Career College, Madrid Beauty Academy and other local community organizations, invites families to a festive and family-friendly Halloween Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 7901 N. Central Ave.

This free event promises a fun early Halloween experience for children of all ages. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating from creatively decorated car trunks and are encouraged to dress up and join in the excitement. In addition to the Trunk-or-Treat fun, the event will feature community organizations offering free haircuts, glucose readings, blood pressure checks, nutrition/wellness resources and information on local services.

Learn more at www.crossroadsphx.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.