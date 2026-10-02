The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that multiple closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix area freeways and ramps this weekend, Oct. 2-5. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project.
- Detour: Consider using 16th, 24th or 32nd streets to Indian School Road to reach SR 51.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes between McKellips Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement maintenance.
- Note: Eastbound Loop 202 ramps to northbound and southbound Loop 101 closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3).
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for bridge construction.
- Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to 43rd Avenue to connect with Loop 303.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Expect intermittent ramp closures at times. Consecutive on- and off-ramps will not be closed at the same time.
- Detour: Follow posted signs or use next available ramp.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.