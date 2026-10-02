The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that multiple closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix area freeways and ramps this weekend, Oct. 2-5. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Detour: Consider using 16th, 24th or 32nd streets to Indian School Road to reach SR 51.

(Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes between McKellips Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement maintenance. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 ramps to northbound and southbound Loop 101 closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3).

(Pima Freeway) (Red Mountain Freeway) (Oct. 5) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for bridge construction. Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to 43rd Avenue to connect with Loop 303.

(Oct. 5) for bridge construction. Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Expect intermittent ramp closures at times. Consecutive on- and off-ramps will not be closed at the same time. Detour: Follow posted signs or use next available ramp.

(Pima Freeway) (Oct. 5) for pavement improvement project. Expect intermittent ramp closures at times. Consecutive on- and off-ramps will not be closed at the same time.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.