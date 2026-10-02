As we move closer to the Nov. 3 general election, we wanted to provide an opportunity for residents in Phoenix City Council District 4 and District 6 – and our readership more broadly – to learn more about the candidates who are on the ballot for the council seats. Councilwoman Laura Pastor, who has represented District 4 since 2014, will leave office when her term ends in 2027. In District 6, the sitting council member is running for reelection.

There are eight candidates on the District 4 ballot; six of them responded to our inquiry. Both District 6 candidates responded. We asked them what they see as the top two issues facing their respective districts and possible solutions for each, then posed a short series of questions based on current issues and resident input. But first, we asked: “What is the main thing that you want voters to know about you?” Read what each candidate who responded had to say in District 4 and District 6.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 2026 election is Monday, Oct. 5. For information on city of Phoenix council elections, head to the city’s information page: http://phoenix.gov/elections. To check your voter status, register to vote or find additional election information, visit the Maricopa County Elections page: https://elections.maricopa.gov.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.