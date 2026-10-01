Things to do in Phoenix in October, left to right by row:
“The Secret Circus Musical” at Great Arizona Puppet Theater; Xixa with Amor y Powers at Valley Bar |
Arizona State Fair; Daley at The Rebel Lounge; Crescent Ballroom 15th Anniversary Show |
The Black Hole at The Rhythm Room; Soundcheck: MCRH at Phoenix Art Museum

It is beginning to (almost) feel like fall in the Valley, and events are kicking into high gear. The Arizona State Fair returns Oct. 1, and the month also brings free First Friday events. Added to that are live music, ballet, theater and opera offerings, along with film screenings, art and cultural events and so much more. See you on the town in October!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.

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