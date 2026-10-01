It is beginning to (almost) feel like fall in the Valley, and events are kicking into high gear. The Arizona State Fair returns Oct. 1, and the month also brings free First Friday events. Added to that are live music, ballet, theater and opera offerings, along with film screenings, art and cultural events and so much more. See you on the town in October!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.