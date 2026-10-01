Hello, North Central neighbors!

Can you feel it? Fall is around the corner – the magical season that is one of the reasons so many of us weather the brutal Phoenix summers year after year. As I write this, the forecast highs for the week are largely in the 90s, and as October arrives, the Valley is waking up with festivals and seasonal gatherings on the horizon.

Phoenix gardeners are also itching to get their hands back into the soil, which is part of the theme behind on of our community collaboration cover stories. In one North Central neighborhood, residents coalesced around the idea of taking over a vacant lot and creating a green space – one where they can produce their own food, escape to enjoy nature and gather to build community.

You will also find stories throughout this month’s issue that offer resources to residents who are interested in gardening at home, learning about water management or just considering the environment more broadly by rethinking driving habits and more.

Also on the cover is the story of neighborhood activists joining forces with local artists and city and county departments to beautify the Hatcher Road corridor in Sunnyslope. Keep up with theHUB as their efforts take shape and that collaboration pays off. Our top Community story also highlights how other neighbors in Sunnyslope are fulfilling the needs of the area’s younger residents.

This month in Café Chat, Marjorie Rice delves into the flavors of Egypt and the wider region that can be found at Uptown’s Urban Fraîche; we introduce you to the Arizona Humane Society Pet of the Month, Teeny; help spread the good news from our North Central schools; and kick off Spooky Season with tons of Things to Do in North Central and beyond, and so much more.

Finally, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. Civic engagement is how we can facilitate change in our neighborhoods and voting is a big piece of that puzzle.

As always, I encourage you to reach out if there is a North Central story that needs to be told. In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy our October issue, and until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

editor@northcentralnews.net

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.