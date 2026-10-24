With the reopening of its original Trauma Hospital at its Sunnyslope Campus, which has served the Valley’s pets since 1957 at 1311 W. Hatcher Road, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will help approximately 3,000 more sick, injured and abused pets each year.

With more than 28,000 of the Valley’s most vulnerable pets estimated to receive lifesaving care at the AHS this year alone, the state’s largest animal welfare organization is on track to bring in more pets than it has in over a decade. To accommodate that growth, the organization recently expanded its original Sunnyslope Trauma Hospital to help ease capacity at its Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital at its Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

The modernized space doubles Sunnyslope’s trauma hospital with two new surgery suites, updated medical equipment and isolation units to help mitigate disease. It also gives the Animal Rescue and Cruelty Team faster access to a trauma hospital when responding to calls in the West Valley, a fast-growing part of Phoenix and lets the organization treat cases closer to where pets are found.

“The need in our community keeps growing,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, Arizona Humane Society president and CEO. “Housing instability, rising costs and a lack of access to spay/neuter services are pushing more pets into our care every year, and with more than 28,000 expected through our doors in 2026 alone, reopening the Trauma Hospital at our Sunnyslope Campus is one way we can keep pace. It also means our rescue team no longer has to cross town to reach a trauma hospital when responding to calls in the growing West Valley.”

With the expansion of its Sunnyslope Campus, AHS is asking the community for support by adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering to help homeless pets in need. To learn more, visit www.azhumane.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.