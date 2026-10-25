Lura Turner Homes for Adults with Special Needs hosts its 41st holiday bazaar and craft fair, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cross Roads United Methodist, 7901 N. Central Ave.

Dozens of vendors will offer everything from original art and baked goods to homemade Christmas decorations, jewelry and more. Vendors from Magic Moments’ long-time boutique will be present, too. Proceeds from this free event benefit the special needs men and women who live at Lura Turner Homes, founded in 1965 by Methodist deaconess Lura Ann Turner.

The event is free, but shoppers are encouraged to bring canned goods for Desert Mission Food Bank. To reserve a booth, please call Dixie at 602-943-4789. For information, visit www.luraturnerhomes.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.