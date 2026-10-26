EPIC Living Alone Virtual is currently seeking residents aged 60 and over who are living alone with early-stage memory loss or dementia to participate in the research program.

Through a free Zoom-delivered program, participants receive education, care planning and support sessions from experienced Arizona State University researchers. Interested individuals must live independently, reside in the U.S., speak English. They can receive up to $90 in gift cards for their time in program interviews.

Contact agingsuccessfully@asu.edu or 602-496-1239 for details.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.