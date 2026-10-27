Older residents who are looking for a space to stay active and entertained, as well as find community with neighbors, are invited to check out one of the 15 city of Phoenix senior centers.

In North Central, the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., and the Sunnyslope Senior Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave., offer events, classes and trips each month that help keep older adults active and engaged. Both centers are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents, and provides access to all city centers. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Members 60 and older may give a recommended contribution of $2.50 per meal; the cost of a meal for all others is $5.

For additional information about Phoenix senior centers, as well as other city programs for seniors and older adults, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.