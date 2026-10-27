After a series of West Phoenix Extension open house events concluded on Oct. 14 at Steele Indian School Park, Valley Metro is gearing up for its “Connecting with Community” meetings. This new round of public engagement is focused on sharing the preliminary technical analysis of the two potential connections to the existing Valley Metro Light Rail B Line: 19th Avenue/Camelback Road and Central Avenue/Indian School Road.

The Oct. 28 and Nov. 9 meetings will include a project presentation covering the technical analysis, followed by an open house where attendees can ask questions, speak one-on-one with project staff and provide feedback. Virtual meetings are scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 10 at noon and will also have a presentation with an opportunity of Q&A.

A Nov. 21 meeting will have a modified format because it is being held during a community event. Project information and staff will be available for questions, rather than the presentation-and-open-house format.

After November, additional public meetings are planned for early 2027, when Valley Metro will return to the community to present the recommended connection point to the existing B Line, according to program coordinators Brett Benninghoff and Debbie Lopez. Meeting dates and locations are to be determined. The current schedule anticipates updating the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) in early 2027 with the adoption process for spring/summer 2027, the coordinators added. Website feedback will be collected through early 2027.

Visit www.valleymetro.org/projects/west-phoenix-extension for additional information.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.