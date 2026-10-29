New Roots Phoenix will host a community produce distribution event Thursday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m. at CamelBackyard, 1616 W. Camelback Road.

Attendees can pick up a free bag of fresh organically grown, seasonal produce. No registration required. One hundred bags will be given away to the community; first come, first served. There is a limit of one bag per household.

New Roots, and the CamelBackyard garden, is a program organized by the International Rescue Committee. Learn more at www.newrootsphx.org or on social media: @newrootsphoenix.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.