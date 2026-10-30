The downtown Phoenix jazz club The Nash is celebrating 14 years with a powerhouse weekend of jazz, Nov. 6-8. The weekend assembles an exceptional roster of nationally acclaimed artists for three days of music and showcases the caliber of musicians and up-close performances that have helped put The Nash on the national jazz scene.

“Fourteen years is a milestone worth celebrating, and we’re proud of how The Nash has grown from a home for jazz in Phoenix into a club with a place on the national jazz scene,” said Steve Maun, president and CEO of The Nash. “This anniversary weekend brings an extraordinary lineup to downtown Phoenix and celebrates everything The Nash has become.”

The weekend launches Friday, Nov. 6, with The Nash Collective, The Nash’s all-star ensemble featuring award-winning saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman, New Orleans trumpeter Ashlin Parker, saxophonist and composer Clark Gibson, acclaimed guitarist Paul Bollenback, pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth, internationally renowned bassist Corcoran Holt, and Lewis Nash, one of the most recorded jazz drummers of his generation and the club’s namesake.

Saturday, Nov. 7, turns up the star power with Something Else!, the soul jazz supergroup led by acclaimed alto saxophonist Vincent Herring. Herring is joined by Freddie Hendrix on trumpet, Wayne Escoffery on tenor saxophone, Paul Bollenback on guitar, David Kikoskion piano, Essiet Essiet on bass and Nash on drums. Together, the seven musicians bring decades of experience performing, recording and leading their own ensembles to The Nash’s intimate stage.

The anniversary celebration closes on Nov. 8 with The Nash’s signature Sunday night jam session, led by saxophonist and Director of Education Dr. Clark Gibson. The session brings musicians of different generations together on stage, giving emerging players the opportunity to perform alongside experienced professionals and carrying forward a tradition at the heart of jazz and the club.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt St. For tickets and information, visit www.thenash.org or call 602-795-0464.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.