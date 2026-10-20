The Phoenix Symphony announced today that it does not have the financial resources needed to continue its 2026-27 season. Following its scheduled performance on Sunday, Nov. 1, the remaining season performances and programs will be suspended. Layoffs of musicians will take effect Monday, Nov. 2, the organization added.

In a press release, leadership said that despite increased revenues, ticket sales and philanthropic support, “ongoing operating deficits have left the organization with substantial financial obligations that make continuing the season untenable.”

They added that the board and management have worked to address financial challenges through the $60 million CRESCENDO fundraising and endowment campaign, identifying significant reductions in administrative costs and through ongoing consultation with musician representatives. Those efforts have not been enough.

“We know the consequences of this decision on musicians and staff will be profound. They are the heart of the Symphony, and their artistry and dedication have deeply enriched this community,” said Peter Kjome, president and CEO. “We also understand the disappointment for our subscribers, students, concertgoers and many community partners. It has been an honor to share our love of music with this community for nearly 80 years. Now our responsibility is to pursue every reasonable opportunity to preserve this institution for the future.”

The Symphony added that although the board has suspended the season, it has not canceled it. The goal is to reopen as soon as possible. When or if performances will resume is not yet known. The organization will share its financial recovery plan publicly as soon as possible. Ongoing updates will be posted at www.phoenixsymphony.org/updates.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.