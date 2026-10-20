California-born fast-casual concept Mendocino Farms continued its Arizona expansion with the opening of its third Arizona location on Sept. 1 at 4325 E. Indian School Road, Suite 150.

Following the debuts of its Valley restaurants in Gainey Ranch and North Scottsdale, the new Arcadia location marks another milestone in the brand’s growth across the Valley as it brings its signature “Eat Happy” experience to the area.

The new location is designed as a vibrant neighborhood gathering place where guests can stop in for a quick midday break, meet friends for an easy dinner or coordinate catering for office meetings and celebrations nearby, the company said. The restaurant showcases Mendocino Farms’ approach to elevated fast-casual dining, featuring chef-driven sandwiches and salads built on hyper-fresh, peak-season ingredients and served in a bright, welcoming setting.

The opening also kicked off the brand’s ongoing giveback program, with the first three months offering 50 percent back on all in-store fundraiser events for local schools and organizations through the end of the year, helping the community raise funds while bringing people together.

Included among the fresh dining options is a dedicated kids’ menu featuring approachable favorites like Crispy Chicken Tenders and Grilled Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich. In addition, debuting first at the new location, guests can enjoy the Fajita Steak Salad loaded with fajita steak, roasted peppers and onions, charred jalapeños, roasted corn, black beans, jicama, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pepita crunch, cilantro, kale, and romaine tossed in Jalapeño Ranch and served with chipotle salsa.

Mendocino Farms is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more at www.mendocinofarms.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.