As the weather turns towards fall, the Desert Botanical Garden invites residents looking to refresh their summer-weary landscapes to experience their annual plant sale event, open to the general public Oct. 23-26, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cooler fall temperatures help trees and shrubs establish before next summer’s heat, making it the ideal season to grow a future shade canopy.

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the plant sale offers an opportunity to replace heat-stressed plants and refresh landscapes with desert-adapted favorites. Shop an exceptional selection of native plants, cactus, agaves, succulents, trees, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and seasonal decor. The garden’s horticultural experts will be available to help shoppers choose the right plants for their garden.

Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway. The event is free to attend – no tickets or reservations are required. For additional information, call 480-941-1225 or visit www.dbg.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.