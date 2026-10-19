Each year at the end of October, Area Agency on Aging, Region One brings together older adults, families and volunteer attorneys for its annual Night of the Living Will, a community event held in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona Elder Law, Mental Health & Special Needs Planning Committee. The Saturday, Oct. 31, event promotes advance care planning and helps participants age 60 and over prepare important healthcare documents.

Night of the Living Will empowers individuals to take control of their future healthcare decisions before a crisis occurs, the organization said. Participants can create advanced directives, living wills and healthcare powers of attorney that clearly document their wishes and identify someone they trust to speak for them if they cannot.

The event also provides one-on-one guidance from volunteer attorneys at no cost. Attorneys answer questions, explain legal options and help participants complete their documents. By making this essential planning accessible to older adults and their families, Night of the Living Will provides greater confidence, clarity and peace of mind when it matters most.

Contact the Area Agency on Aging, Region One at 602-264-2255 to make a reservation. Learn more about the organization at www.aaaphx.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.