Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a holiday traditionally celebrated by indigenous communities of Mexico to pay respect to and remember friends and family members who have departed. Two Phoenix celebrations will invite families to explore this holiday and the culture surrounding it.

First up, save the date for the 15th Annual Mikiztli: Día de los Muertos Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 4-9 p.m. at downtown’s Arizona Center, 455 N. 3rd St. This free event is bigger and better than ever, with more cultural performances and art vendors, more food trucks and crafts activities and their largest community altar, called an ofrenda, yet.

Enjoy an evening of mariachi music, ballet folklórico and explore the unique handmade goods and local food trucks as well as arts and crafts activities and face painting. Arrive early to witness the traditional Danza Mexica ceremony, and stay late to be part of the community procession led by “Las Flacas”, the 8-foot-tall animated skeleton puppets, which kicks off a celebratory dance party with live music.

Learn more at https://culturalcoalition.com/events/mikiztli-dia-de-los-muertos-festival.

Next, Desert Botanical Garden will transform into a vibrant celebration of memory and connection during its Dia de Muertos Festival, Nov. 7-8; with an altar on view Nov. 6-9.

Enjoy live performances, immersive installations, moments of reflection, family activities, La Procesión, dance performances and live music. A mercado bustling with folk art, handmade crafts, food and more will complement the festivities.

Visit https://dbg.org/events/dia-de-muertos-festival.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.