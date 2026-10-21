MHP ranked #22

In its September newsletter, Madison Highland Prep (MPH) announced that it was recognized as the #22 Best High School in Arizona in the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings.

This places MHP among the top five percent of high schools nationwide, an achievement that reflects the dedication and hard work of students, teachers and entire school community, the school said, adding that the ranking highlights the momentum and continued growth of MHP as it enters another school year.

The statement continued, “This recognition is a reflection of what we strive for every day at Madison Highland Prep: challenging our students, celebrating their accomplishments, and creating opportunities for them to succeed. We are incredibly proud of how far our school community has come and grateful to everyone who has helped make this achievement possible. As we look ahead, we are excited to keep raising the bar and building on this success together.”

Madison Highland Prep is located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave. For additional information, call 602-745-3800 or visit https://madisonhighlandprep.com.

Remembering 9/11

At a Sept. 11 event, Madison Highland Prep staff and students came together to tie ribbons along the school’s fence and take a moment to pay their respects and honor the lives and memories forever impacted by 9/11.

In a social media post recognizing the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the school said, “We remember. We honor. We will never forget.”

Want to become a Bronco?

Area students who are interested in becoming a Bronco are invited to attend Brophy College Preparatory’s largest admissions event of the year. The annual Brophy Open House, is on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Prospective students can join campus tours and find information on academic programs, sports and co-curricular activities, as well as details about financial aid and the admissions process.

Registration for the event is now open. Visit www.brophyprep.org to fill out an inquiry form, or sign up through the Application Checklist if your student is already registered with Brophy.

Service day supports local nonprofit

Members of Valley Lutheran High School’s Hearts to Serve Club recently gave up their Saturday morning to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children in Tempe.

Led by Valley Lutheran teacher Dave Meyer, the students measured ingredients, filled bags, weighed meals and prepared them for shipment. Together, they packed hundreds of nutritious meals that will be distributed to children in need around the world.

Why would teenagers spend a Saturday morning working on a meal-packing line? For these students, the answer is rooted in their faith, Meyer said.

“They understand that faith is not simply something we talk about. It is something we live out by recognizing the needs of others and choosing to serve,” the teach said.

Feed My Starving Children relies on volunteers to hand-pack nutritious MannaPack meals designed to help prevent and reverse undernutrition. The meals are distributed by partner organizations through schools, orphanages, clinics and feeding programs worldwide. Learn more about Feed My Starving Children at www.fmsc.org.

The experience also benefits Valley Lutheran students, the school said. They experience the joy of knowing their work may help a child receive the food needed to survive, while strengthening friendships and learning the value of working together toward a shared purpose.

Students also build community service hours that can become an important part of their story during the college admissions process. More importantly, they discover that their time and talents can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

The school added that students experience more service time through hands-on opportunities to make a meaningful difference, and during its school-wide Day of Giving on Oct. 30, students can choose from more than 10 nonprofit organizations where they will volunteer their time and serve others.

Learn more about the school by visiting www.vlhs.org.

History teacher appointed to Holocaust committee

Xavier College Preparatory history teacher Gina Nunez has been appointed to the advisory committee of the new Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center in Phoenix, a state-of-the-art center dedicated to Holocaust education, remembrance and inspiring future generations to stand against antisemitism, hatred and bigotry.

Nunez teaches AP World History and Holocaust Studies at Xavier. The Holocaust Studies elective, offered to juniors and seniors, has become one of the school’s most popular electives, the school said, reflecting strong student interest in understanding the history of the Holocaust and its continuing relevance.

As a member of the Center’s advisory committee, Nunez will serve as an ambassador and provide an educator’s perspective on curriculum and programming for high school students.

“I absolutely love teaching history,” said Nunez. “But I have a passion for teaching about the Holocaust. It’s important for me to remind my students that they never forget; that they know what it means to be empathetic, speak out against dehumanization and challenge bigotry.”

That approach is central to Nunez’s Holocaust Studies course at Xavier, the school said. Students watch recorded survivor testimonies, read first-person accounts and examine individual experiences to understand the Holocaust not simply as a historical event, but through the lives of those who experienced it.

Scheduled to open in April 2027, the Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center will be a 31,000-square-foot facility built on the grounds of the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, the site of Phoenix’s first synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel. The center will feature immersive and interactive exhibits, survivor testimonies, educational programming and resources for teachers and students.

The Center grew out of a plan developed by the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Its mission is to preserve the memory of Holocaust victims and survivors while encouraging visitors, particularly young people, to become “upstanders” who recognize and act against hatred, prejudice and injustice. Learn more at https://azjhs.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.