A year ago, Herschede opened its doors at 5068 N. Central Ave. with a singular idea: create a men’s clothing store that felt like much more than a place to shop. Since then, it has grown into a gathering place built around distinctive style, great music and the people who have brought the whole thing to life, says founder Eric Herschede.

“I’m humbled by this first year and incredibly grateful for the family and friends who believed in me and supported Herschede from the beginning,” Herschede told us. “I’ve loved the people I’ve met, the relationships I’ve built and, quite honestly, how much fun it has all been. I can’t wait to celebrate together and see what comes next.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Uptown clothing store is celebrating its first anniversary – and the community is invited. Join neighbors for an evening in the lounge, along with a drawing for a $1,000 store gift card.

Learn more by visiting www.herschede.shop.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.