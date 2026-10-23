The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that they should plan on restrictions for improvement projects affecting several freeways this weekend, Oct. 23-26. Drivers should consider using alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Northbound SR 51 closed between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps from Indian School Road to Northern Avenue closed.
- Detour: Drivers may consider taking westbound Glendale Avenue to northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road to eastbound Cactus Road to access SR 51 north of the closure.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert and Williams Field roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from Arizona Avenue to Val Vista Drive closed.
- Detour: Drivers may use eastbound Chandler Boulevard/Williams Field Road, or eastbound Germann Road to Higley Road to connect with eastbound Loop 202 beyond the closure. Westbound off-ramp at Price Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 24). Detour: Consider using the westbound off-ramp at Dobson Road.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for bridge work.
- Detour: Drivers may use the westbound off-ramps at McQueen or Alma School roads.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th to 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Bell Road and Union Hills Drive closed.
- Detour: Drivers may use eastbound Union Hills Drive to connect with eastbound Loop 101 at 51st or 35th avenues.
- Eastbound Loop 303 closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) between I-17 and 43rd Avenue for bridge construction.
- Detour: Consider using northbound 43rd Ave to eastbound to Dove Valley Rd to connect with I-17. 10 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26)
Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.