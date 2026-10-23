The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that they should plan on restrictions for improvement projects affecting several freeways this weekend, Oct. 23-26. Drivers should consider using alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound SR 51 closed between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps from Indian School Road to Northern Avenue closed. Detour: Drivers may consider taking westbound Glendale Avenue to northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road to eastbound Cactus Road to access SR 51 north of the closure.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert and Williams Field roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from Arizona Avenue to Val Vista Drive closed. Detour: Drivers may use eastbound Chandler Boulevard/Williams Field Road, or eastbound Germann Road to Higley Road to connect with eastbound Loop 202 beyond the closure. Westbound off-ramp at Price Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 24). Detour: Consider using the westbound off-ramp at Dobson Road.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for bridge work. Detour: Drivers may use the westbound off-ramps at McQueen or Alma School roads.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th to 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Bell Road and Union Hills Drive closed. Detour: Drivers may use eastbound Union Hills Drive to connect with eastbound Loop 101 at 51st or 35th avenues.

Eastbound Loop 303 closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26) between I-17 and 43rd Avenue for bridge construction. Detour: Consider using northbound 43rd Ave to eastbound to Dove Valley Rd to connect with I-17. 10 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 26)



Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.