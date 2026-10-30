The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that closures for improvement projects are scheduled along freeways and ramps in the Phoenix area this weekend, Oct. 30-Nov. 2. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

SR 51 SB closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue for pavement improvement project. SR 51 SB on-ramps from Bell Rd to 26th Street closed. Detour : Consider using SB 7th St from Cactus Rd to Northern Ave. 9 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 2)

for pavement improvement project. SR 51 SB on-ramps from Bell Rd to 26th Street closed. Loop 101 WB (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between I-17 and 51st Avenue for pavement improvement project. I-17 NB and SB ramps to Loop 101 WB closed. Loop 101 WB on-ramps between 7th Street and 7th Avenue closed. Detour : Consider using WB Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to access Loop 101 WB at 51st or 59th avenues. Loop 101 WB drivers may use 19th Avenue SB to Union Hills Drive WB to reconnect with Loop 101 beyond the closure. 8 p.m. Friday – 12 noon Sunday (Nov. 1)

for pavement improvement project. I-17 NB and SB ramps to Loop 101 WB closed. Loop 101 WB on-ramps between 7th Street and 7th Avenue closed. Loop 303 EB closed between 43rd Ave and I-17 for bridge project. Detour : Consider using NB 43rd Avenue to EB Dove Valley Road to connect to SB I-17. 10 p.m. Fri – 5 p.m. Sat. (Oct. 31)

for bridge project. I-10 WB frontage road closed between 91st and 99th avenues for improvement project. Detour : Consider using WB McDowell Road Friday – 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 2)

for improvement project.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.