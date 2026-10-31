The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will hold two November public meetings on improvements to I-10 through Central Phoenix.

Meetings are scheduled for Nov. 5 (in person from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Garfield Elementary School, 811 N. 13th St.) and Nov. 9 (held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m.) to seek input on options to address safety, traffic operations and regional travel growth along Interstate 10 between the Deck Park Tunnel and the I-10/I-17 Split interchange in Central Phoenix.

ADOT is currently preparing an Environmental Assessment and Design Concept Report to develop and evaluate alternative design concepts for proposed improvements, such as reconfiguring freeway ramp connections and lane configurations through this busy stretch of I-10. The study area also includes State Route 51 (SR 51) south of Thomas Road, the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) west of 24th Street and the entire interchange of I-10, SR 51 and Loop 202, also known as the “Mini-Stack.”

Register for the virtual meeting at bit.ly/I-10zoom. Meeting materials will be posted to the study website (www.azdot.gov/I-10TunneltoSplit) by Nov. 4; a recording of the meeting will be posted afterwards.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.