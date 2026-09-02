Phoenix residents who are interested in learning about gardening are invited to register for free garden classes sponsored by the City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs in partnership with the Desert Botanical Garden Community Garden.

Classes will be held both in-person and via Zoom. In September, join Intro to Seed Saving, Part 1 (Planning for Seed Saving), from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 2 and Part 2 (Seed Harvesting, Cleaning, Storage) from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 16. Both classes will be held remotely. In-person classes include Fall Planting Class, Oct. 3, and Garden-to-Table Harvest and Cooking Class, Nov. 7.

Learn more at phoenix.gov/oep.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.