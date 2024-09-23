Longtime North Central resident Marla Sheiner recently released her debut book, “McCain’s Navy Class of ’82,” which offers readers a unique glimpse into the early days of John McCain’s congressional campaign and his 40-year public service career.

As McCain’s first press secretary for his congressional campaign in 1982, Sheiner witnessed firsthand the principles and values that defined his leadership style and approach to public service. In this memoir, Sheiner shares how the statesman used the Navy’s 11 leadership principles as the cornerstone of his start-up campaign. These principles deeply embedded in McCain and his campaign staff, along with rare public documents from his first campaign, provide a looking glass and litmus test for today’s Americans searching for quality leaders.

“My hope is that readers find the book to be an entertaining and important intersection of first-hand accounts of principled leadership — augmented with important documents as early campaign artifacts,” the author said. “All Americans can use this book as a guide for what we should look for in every candidate, up- and down-ballot, as we are reminded of the McCain creed of duty, honor and love of country. It is a call to action in how we protect democratic freedoms through our personal value system from the boardroom to the public pulpit.”

The book is available now at AuthorHouse and other major online retailers and bookstores.