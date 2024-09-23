Friends of Public Radio Arizona (FPRAZ) board chair, Adriane Youngblood, regional director, Sales-Southwest for Clear Channel Outdoor, has announced three community leaders as the newest board members: Rita Bostick, Dan Sloan and Kathleen Weber. These individuals appreciate the value of public radio and are committed to improving the quality and accessibility of public radio throughout the state for all Arizonans. FPRAZ board members are elected to serve four two-year terms.

Bostick is a retired banking industry executive and a strong supporter of local NPR stations for over 50 years “because of the importance of unbiased and factual information.” Sloan serves as chief technology officer for Jenni Kayne and Oak Essentials. He is a fan of KJZZ for news and NPR programs and also enjoys classical music on KBACH. Weber is vice president and assistant general counsel at JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. FPRAZ says that her background and experience in business law and mentoring will be an asset to the board.

The mission of the Friends of Public Radio Arizona is to assure the future vitality and excellence of the community’s public radio and broadens its support. The nonprofit says that “Public radio is educational, entertaining, inspirational, thought-provoking and soothing; it improves the quality of our public dialogue and changes lives.”

Learn more at www.fpraz.org/index.php.