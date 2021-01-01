Get insights on succeeding in a small family business

Small family businesses can learn how to succeed and prepare their operations for the next generation during a free, online gathering offered by the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest.

A Small Family Business Roundtable will take place on Zoom from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Pete Walsh, BBB Accredited Business and nationally known Family Business Coach, will share insight he gained working with successful families in a broad range of industries.

Topics include avoiding typical family dangers that can affect long-term success and ways to professionalize the company to attract and retain key professionals who are not members of the family. Attendees also will discuss how to prepare a succession plan and how to create a company and leadership culture that fosters results and accountability.

There is a limit of 20 businesses per workshop. This event is free of charge and it repeats at the same time on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 14. To learn more, visit www.bbb.org.